Sept. 19: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are waking up to another relatively cool morning across Region 8.

It will be another nice day, maybe a few more clouds than yesterday.

I’m going with partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

We should be around 85° this time of year.

Clouds increase be the middle and into the end of the week with small rain chances.

Temperatures will stay in the mid-to-upper 80s throughout the rest of the week.

It looks like by Sunday afternoon, better rain chances will return as a cold front will move into the area.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

School staff saved the life of a Region 8 student. Maddie Sexton shares the story of how they did so.

President Joe Biden is set to address the U.N. General Assembly in New York today.

United Auto Workers are on day 5 of a strike as negotiations continue between the union and automakers.

The deadline is quickly approaching for parents to get their kids reduced or free school lunches.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.