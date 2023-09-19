Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Sept. 19: What you need to know

Batesville School District
Batesville School District(Batesville School District)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are waking up to another relatively cool morning across Region 8.

It will be another nice day, maybe a few more clouds than yesterday.

I’m going with partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

We should be around 85° this time of year.

Clouds increase be the middle and into the end of the week with small rain chances.

Temperatures will stay in the mid-to-upper 80s throughout the rest of the week.

It looks like by Sunday afternoon, better rain chances will return as a cold front will move into the area.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

School staff saved the life of a Region 8 student. Maddie Sexton shares the story of how they did so.

President Joe Biden is set to address the U.N. General Assembly in New York today.

United Auto Workers are on day 5 of a strike as negotiations continue between the union and automakers.

The deadline is quickly approaching for parents to get their kids reduced or free school lunches.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two pedestrians hit in evening crash
Woodruff County is currently under a burn ban due to the dry conditions.
Woodruff County under burn ban
A Jonesboro family opens their farm and gives back to the community.
Family opens farm to community
Emergency crews were called to a crash Friday, September 15 involving multiple vehicles with...
Crews respond to multi-vehicle crash with injury
(Source: MGN)
Highway to close for bridge replacement

Latest News

A blood drive will be hosted in Blytheville on Friday, Sept. 22.
Sickle Cell blood drive to be hosted in Blytheville
Trauma Hogs BBQ has recently announced its partnership for catering for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Trauma Hogs BBQ announces catering agreement with Kansas City Chiefs
ASP confirmed Cpl. Thomas Hubbard was pursuing two vehicles traveling over 100 mph on...
Arkansas State Police trooper retires after performing TVI on wrong car
Sam Pittman previews #12 LSU matchup (WAFB, Arkansas Razorbacks)