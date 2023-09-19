Sickle Cell blood drive to be hosted in Blytheville

Football Friday Night
A blood drive will be hosted in Blytheville on Friday, Sept. 22.
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A blood drive will be hosted in Blytheville on Friday, Sept. 22.

The blood drive is part of an effort to raise awareness about Sickle Cell, a blood disorder that causes the red blood cells to become sickled in shape.

It’s a genetic disorder, meaning that it is passed from a parent to a child, and it is not contagious.

Dr. Chimere Ashley Hammett, a family physician at Great River Medical Center, said early detection is important.

“If treatments are started early, they will help their life expectancy,” she said.

Blood drives are important for those treatments.

“The sickled cells may start destroying the healthy cells. Patients with Sickle Cell need frequent transfusions to have less pain in their life,” she said.

Carolyn Jenkins Herbert’s daughter has Sickle Cell, and they have organized the blood drive, along with other events to bring awareness to the disease.

“So many people think it’s more of a band-aid disease and it’s not, it’s a life-threatening disease and blood is what saves their lives. To me, I always call it liquid gold,” she said.

The drive will also include speakers that will talk about Sickle Cell, as well as music and a rally walk.

The blood drive will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday at the Blytheville Greyhound Bus Station. The rally will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, starting at 10 a.m. at Walker Park.

