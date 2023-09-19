TEACHER OF THE MONTH: A teacher is celebrating 50 years in education

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - School has been in session for a little over a month in most school districts across the area. So, with students and teachers back in the classroom, K8 News celebrates teachers the community nominates for K8 Teacher of the Month.

This month we went to Corning to celebrate a teacher who has been educating the students for 50 years.

The surprise was very unexpected.

What Corning middle and high school students and teachers thought was a school safety meeting turned into a huge surprise.

Myra Alexander was named this month’s teacher of the month.

“Yeah, I just think I was overwhelmed with oh I have been had, how could I have not seen this coming because usually I am in the know, but not today,” said Alexander.

Alexander has taught for 50 years. She started out in Corning, taught in Missouri, and then after contemplating retiring she went back to teach in Corning.

“And I keep liking it and every morning I get up, I don’t mind coming to work, and as long as you do that, you should go to work,” she said.

The entire school was there to celebrate her decades of experience in education.

Alexander was described as a mother figure at the school.

“I make every effort just to do my best to let them know somebody really does care,” she said. “Their parents care, their grandparents care, but sometimes they need a connection at school and I am just happy to be that connection.”

But also the person who makes sure everyone has a smile on their face.

“You just really don’t expect it, especially as an educator. We just take it as this is just part of our job and we are not accustomed to people making a big deal about us, but this is a big deal to me,” said Alexander.

Over the past 50 years of being an educator, Alexander said she has learned a lot.

“There are a lot of good days but there are some hard days, so they need to love what they are doing,” she said.

But she is happy to know that she has made an impact.

“I think more thrilling of all was to see their joy,” Alexander said. “I’m just touched and thankful and I am grateful for Corning schools.”

If you have a teacher you would like to nominate click here to nominate your favorite teacher.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.