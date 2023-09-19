Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

TEACHER OF THE MONTH: A teacher is celebrating 50 years in education

From Region 8 News at Six
By Imani Williams
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - School has been in session for a little over a month in most school districts across the area. So, with students and teachers back in the classroom, K8 News celebrates teachers the community nominates for K8 Teacher of the Month.

This month we went to Corning to celebrate a teacher who has been educating the students for 50 years.

The surprise was very unexpected.

What Corning middle and high school students and teachers thought was a school safety meeting turned into a huge surprise.

Myra Alexander was named this month’s teacher of the month.

“Yeah, I just think I was overwhelmed with oh I have been had, how could I have not seen this coming because usually I am in the know, but not today,” said Alexander.

Alexander has taught for 50 years. She started out in Corning, taught in Missouri, and then after contemplating retiring she went back to teach in Corning.

“And I keep liking it and every morning I get up, I don’t mind coming to work, and as long as you do that, you should go to work,” she said.

The entire school was there to celebrate her decades of experience in education.

Alexander was described as a mother figure at the school.

“I make every effort just to do my best to let them know somebody really does care,” she said. “Their parents care, their grandparents care, but sometimes they need a connection at school and I am just happy to be that connection.”

But also the person who makes sure everyone has a smile on their face.

“You just really don’t expect it, especially as an educator. We just take it as this is just part of our job and we are not accustomed to people making a big deal about us, but this is a big deal to me,” said Alexander.

Over the past 50 years of being an educator, Alexander said she has learned a lot.

“There are a lot of good days but there are some hard days, so they need to love what they are doing,” she said.

But she is happy to know that she has made an impact.

“I think more thrilling of all was to see their joy,” Alexander said. “I’m just touched and thankful and I am grateful for Corning schools.”

If you have a teacher you would like to nominate click here to nominate your favorite teacher.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two pedestrians hit in evening crash
Two women died Monday when a large truck crashed into their van on a foggy highway.
2 killed when truck crashes into van
Woodruff County is currently under a burn ban due to the dry conditions.
Woodruff County under burn ban
A Jonesboro family opens their farm and gives back to the community.
Family opens farm to community
Police arrested a Paragould woman after they said she tried to walk out of Walmart with $1,000...
Woman accused of walking out of Walmart with $1k worth of items

Latest News

Local first responders will be waiting tables to help raise money for the athletes in the area...
First responders waiting tables to benefit Special Olympics Arkansas
The inaugural “Amigofest” will happen on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Riverside Park in Batesville.
Inaugural “Amigofest” coming to Batesville
People in Marked Tree have had different experiences when it comes to drinking tap water.
City working to remove asbestos from water pipes
School staff saves student’s life