Trauma Hogs BBQ announces catering agreement with Kansas City Chiefs

Trauma Hogs BBQ has recently announced its partnership for catering for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Trauma Hogs BBQ has recently announced its partnership for catering for the Kansas City Chiefs.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Trauma Hogs BBQ announced a partnership to cater several games for the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to a social media post, the Brookland-based restaurant known for its “southern BBQ with a Kansas City flair,” will be responsible for catering four of the team’s home games.

The restaurant will be partnering with Gameday Hospitality to provide food for the NFL team.

