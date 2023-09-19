Trauma Hogs BBQ announces catering agreement with Kansas City Chiefs

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Trauma Hogs BBQ announced a partnership to cater several games for the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to a social media post, the Brookland-based restaurant known for its “southern BBQ with a Kansas City flair,” will be responsible for catering four of the team’s home games.

The restaurant will be partnering with Gameday Hospitality to provide food for the NFL team.

