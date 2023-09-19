Woman accused of walking out of Walmart with $1k worth of items

Football Friday Night
Police arrested a Paragould woman after they said she tried to walk out of Walmart with $1,000 worth of items without paying.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Paragould woman after they said she tried to walk out of Walmart with $1,000 worth of items without paying.

A Walmart loss prevention employee reported to police that 26-year-old Britteny L. Kirkland “pushed out a cart full of merchandise” on Aug. 27.

According to court documents, the store “provided video to corroborate” the accusation.

“Walmart APAs estimated the merchandise to be worth around $1,000,” Detective Corporal Aaron Gamber stated in the affidavit.

The detective also noted that Kirkland had been banned from Walmart in July of 2019 and “signed a restriction notice.”

After reviewing the case, Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to arrest Kirkland for commercial burglary, a Class C felony, and theft of property, a Class A misdemeanor.

On Sept. 16, police arrested Kirkland and booked her into the Greene County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond to await her next court appearance.

