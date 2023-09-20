Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

92-year-old fish named Methuselah is the world’s oldest aquarium fish

Methuselah has outlived more than 230 other fish during her time at the aquarium.
Methuselah has outlived more than 230 other fish during her time at the aquarium.(Gayle Laird/California Academy of Sciences via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) – Scientists say the oldest aquarium fish in the world is likely older than they originally thought.

An Australian lungfish named Methuselah arrived at Steinhart Aquarium in San Francisco in November 1938.

An Australian lungfish named Methuselah arrived at Steinhart Aquarium in San Francisco in...
An Australian lungfish named Methuselah arrived at Steinhart Aquarium in San Francisco in November 1938.(Gayle Laird/California Academy of Sciences via CNN Newsource)

Until now, scientists estimated she is currently about 84 years old.

But using DNA testing of a sample of one of her fins, they’ve determined she’s at least 92 years old, and she could possibly be as old as 101.

Methuselah has outlived more than 230 other fish during her time at the aquarium.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women died Monday when a large truck crashed into their van on a foggy highway.
2 killed when truck crashes into van
Police arrested a Paragould woman after they said she tried to walk out of Walmart with $1,000...
Woman accused of walking out of Walmart with $1k worth of items
School staff saves student’s life
ASP confirmed Cpl. Thomas Hubbard was pursuing two vehicles traveling over 100 mph on...
Arkansas State Police trooper retires after performing TVI on wrong car
Trauma Hogs BBQ has recently announced its partnership for catering for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Trauma Hogs BBQ announces catering agreement with Kansas City Chiefs

Latest News

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland appears in this file photo. He is facing questions from...
GOP lawmakers clash with Attorney General Garland over Hunter Biden investigation
FILE - Climate activists rally in front of the White House at Lafayette Square to demand that...
Biden is using executive power to create a New Deal-style American Climate Corps
FILE — Lights illuminate Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England...
Autopsy finds man who was punched at New England Patriots game before he died had medical issue
FILE - Quavo arrives at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in...
Quavo steps up advocacy against gun violence after his nephew Takeoff’s shooting death
The department said K-9 Zar was trained in suspect apprehension, narcotics detection, article...
Police K-9 dies after choking on object during training exercise