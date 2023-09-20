Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield named among best places to work

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield has recently been recognized as one of the Natural State’s best places to work.

According to a Tuesday news release, the employer was recognized by the Arkansas Business Publishing Group and has received this achievement for the ninth year in a row as of 2023.

Founded in 1948, the company has more than 3,300 employees providing service to more than 2 million members nationwide.

“Our goal at Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield is to take good care of our members, and that means also taking good care of our team. They are essential in providing excellent service and assistance to Arkansans when they need us most,” said Arkansas Blue Cross President and CEO Curtis Barnett.

The release stated that the annual list is based on anonymous employee surveys regarding leadership, planning, corporate culture, communication, employee relationships with supervisors, and pay and benefits.

“We are proud our employees see Arkansas Blue Cross as a great place to work,” said Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Odell Nickelberry. “They have helped build the organization to what it is today through innovation, teamwork, their creativity, and dedication.”

Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield was also named one of America’s Best Mid-sized Employers, one of the country’s Best Employers for New College Grads, and Best Employers for Women by Forbes magazine earlier this year.

