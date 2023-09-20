Arkansas State volleyball is 10-2 entering Sun Belt play

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One Red Wolves team is red hot entering Sun Belt play. Arkansas State volleyball is 10-2 this season, that’s their best start since 2015.

Erin Madigan reflected on winning Sun Belt Setter of the Week honors. The freshman from Michigan had 132 assists in the Bear Invitational.

“Comes down to the passing,” Madigan said before Wednesday’s practice. “Like I’ve had really good passes, and they’re all getting the kills. So getting named the Sun Belt Setter of the Week is a team win. Because I wouldn’t be able to do it without them getting the kills, or getting the passes to set them up too.”

A-State credits their great start to great team chemistry.

Junior libero Sarah Martinez said “this team has been so much fun. I think the girls, we all share a really special bond off the court. And that really helps our communication on the court. And we all are so close already, we get along great.”

Kaitlin Whitlock is one of 8 freshmen on the 2023 roster. “It feels amazing. Like just to be able to play volleyball with girls that you love on and off the court. We trust them, you want to hang out with them. It feels like a second family.”

Head coach Brian Gerwig likes the depth that’s developing with the pack. “Each week we’ve had a different player step up,” he said “And it’s really hard to scout us because we’re not sure who’s week it’s going to be. But I love this roster because when their name is called, when their number is called, they’re prepared to step up.”

Arkansas State plays at Georgia Southern Friday at 5:00pm and Saturday at 12:00pm. Both SBC matchups will be streamed on ESPN+.

