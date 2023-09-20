Football Friday Night
Arkansas tourism industry sees continued growth

The tourism industry in Arkansas has seen a significant increase in the first half of 2023.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas tourism continues to show gains in the first half of 2023.

According to Talk Business and Politics, The sector reported record employment of 131,800 in May and a record 2% tourism tax revenue in June

The state’s 2% tax revenue from January to June was at $12.74 million, which is an 8.9% increase compared to the $11.701 million during the same time in 2022.

“These numbers are a great testament to the work ethic and passion of those who work in the Arkansas Hospitality industry. From our natural resources to the people and establishments that make up the fabric of the Hospitality community, this state has so much to offer. We look forward to working hard and ensuring continued growth in Arkansas’s second largest industry,” said Katie Beck, CEO of the Arkansas Hospitality Association.

The January to June hospitality tax collections surveyed from 17 cities for the Arkansas Tourism Ticker were up 8.6% from 2022.

Results for the January-June 2023 Tourism Ticker report are:

• 8.6% increase - Hospitality tax revenue in January-June 2023 among 17 Arkansas cities reviewed for the Arkansas Tourism Ticker compared with the same period in 2022

• 8.9% increase - Collections of Arkansas’ 2% statewide tourism tax in January-June 2023 compared with the same period in 2022

• 6.5% increase - Gain in the monthly average of Arkansas’ tourism industry jobs in January-June 2023 compared with the same period in 2022.

For more information, visit Talk Business and Politics’ website.

