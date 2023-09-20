Football Friday Night
City looks to combat potential car break-ins

The police chief of one Craighead County town advises residents to keep vigilant.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - One Craighead County police chief advises residents to keep vigilant.

Just one town over, Leachville saw an uptick in overnight car break-ins.

The Monette Police Chief Brian Carmichael took to Facebook to warn people to keep cars locked and be vigilant, especially at night.

The police chief added past crime trends indicate perpetrators go from town to town committing crimes.

Carmichael advises residents should they see any suspicious activity, they should call 911.

