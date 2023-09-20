Football Friday Night
Crews respond to mobile home fire in Pocahontas

Crews are currently at the scene of a mobile home fire in Pocahontas.
Crews are currently at the scene of a mobile home fire in Pocahontas.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are currently at the scene of a mobile home fire in Pocahontas.

The Pocahontas Fire Department was called to the fire along State Highway 166 around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the department, no one was injured although the home sustained extensive damage.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.

