Doniphan, Mo. man dies in single-vehicle crash

By Olivia Tock
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DONIPHAN, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports one man is dead after a single-vehicle west of Doniphan, Mo. on Tuesday.

According to the MSHP crash report, 42-year-old Michael Boone of Doniphan was driving a 1998 Lincoln Town Car eastbound on U.S. 160 around 3:15 p.m. on September 19.

Boone’s vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. His vehicle was totaled.

At 3:27 p.m., Boone was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ripley County Coroner.

According to the report, he was wearing a seat belt.

