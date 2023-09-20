Football Friday Night
Doors open on new Hytrol warehouse

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Construction is complete as the newest Hytrol warehouse opens its doors.

Right off Interstate I-555, the Hytrol warehouse and distribution center was built in under one year.

It is a 150,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility that will help advance Hytrol’s distribution abilities.

Hytrol is the newest addition to the E-Commerce Park in the south part of town.

