Doors open on new Hytrol warehouse
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Construction is complete as the newest Hytrol warehouse opens its doors.
Right off Interstate I-555, the Hytrol warehouse and distribution center was built in under one year.
It is a 150,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility that will help advance Hytrol’s distribution abilities.
Hytrol is the newest addition to the E-Commerce Park in the south part of town.
