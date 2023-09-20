Football Friday Night
Family of eight “counting blessings” after tree falls on home

By Hayden Savage
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Sharp County family is counting their blessings after an incident that could’ve turned out much worse.

On Tuesday morning around 6:30, members of the West Family woke up to their father yelling for help after a tree fell on their house on Elm Street in Hardy, striking him inside the home.

“I got up to go out and take the dog out because he woke me up. Wasn’t raining. Wasn’t windy. Just still,” Samuel and Brittany West said. “I got both dogs and put them in their cages in the corner of the house, and all I know is “boom.” Everything went crazy.”

After getting out from under the tree, West was rushed to the emergency room for treatment.

“They told me that I probably have a concussion, a few contusions to the head. They did a few scans but said I was basically able to walk away,” Samuel and Brittany said.

Due to a death in the family, the West Family did not go to work or school on Tuesday, allowing them to sleep in, potentially saving their life.

“Normally, at that time in the morning, we would be in the kitchen getting the kids ready for school, so we think it’s just by the grace of God that they weren’t going to school,” they explained.

The tree caused significant damage to the home.

“Just from what we’ve seen, the kitchen and living room probably,” the West’s explained. “In the front, you can see where the boards are bowing.”

The West Family has other living arrangements as they work with their insurance company to repair the house.

They say they’re thankful everyone is okay, as the situation could’ve ended much worse.

