Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

FDA declines approval of needle-free epinephrine

FILE: A set of EpiPens are seen in this undated photo. The FDA has denied approval of a...
FILE: A set of EpiPens are seen in this undated photo. The FDA has denied approval of a needle-free version of epinephrine and requested more information about the needle-free allergy drug.(WFMZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is sending a drug maker back to the drawing board.

ASR Pharmaceuticals’ nasal spray, called “Neffy,” is a needle-free epinephrine that is aimed for people who suffer from severe allergies.

Earlier this year, an independent branch of the FDA recommended the product be approved.

However, on Tuesday, the deadline for the FDA to give the nod, the agency asked for additional information about Neffy, including more research on repeat dosages of the drug.

The president and CEO of ARS issued a statement saying the company was “very surprised by this action.”

If Neffy does eventually get approved, it would be the first product of its type.

Roughly 40 million Americans experience severe allergic reactions.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women died Monday when a large truck crashed into their van on a foggy highway.
2 killed when truck crashes into van
Police arrested a Paragould woman after they said she tried to walk out of Walmart with $1,000...
Woman accused of walking out of Walmart with $1k worth of items
School staff saves student’s life
ASP confirmed Cpl. Thomas Hubbard was pursuing two vehicles traveling over 100 mph on...
Arkansas State Police trooper retires after performing TVI on wrong car
Trauma Hogs BBQ has recently announced its partnership for catering for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Trauma Hogs BBQ announces catering agreement with Kansas City Chiefs

Latest News

FILE - In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint,...
Michigan’s top court won’t revive Flint water charges against 7 key figures
A partnership between Citizens Bank and Southside Charter High School is bringing the banking...
Financial Education Center hopes to teach high school students’ financial literacy
Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield has recently been recognized as one of the Natural State’s...
Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield named among best places to work
The City of Jonesboro has just announced a new dog park coming soon.
Jonesboro announces new dog park location
The White County Sheriff's office caught two inmates attempting to escape through the ceiling.
Two inmates caught after attempting to escape through ceiling