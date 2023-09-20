Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Financial Education Center hopes to teach high school students’ financial literacy

From Region 8 News at Six
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A partnership between Citizens Bank and Southside Charter High School is bringing the banking experience to the halls of Southside Charter High School.

Students will be able to make real banking transactions in the comfort of their own school.

Annuity.org says that 75 percent of teenagers lack confidence in their knowledge of personal finance.

“When you get into the real world you don’t want to be deer in the headlights,” said Rhanda Fields, student banker with Citizens.

A group of student bankers have been preparing by taking banking and finance classes to prepare for the Financial Educational Center.

“They can deposit into their accounts, they can make withdrawals, they can make loan payments, cash checks,” she said.

Nearly ten students were able to open an account at the school on Tuesday’s ribbon cutting, but the student bankers won’t be able to open accounts at the school.

They will be able to make different banking transactions if they are Citizens Bank customers.

Annuity also said 73 percent of students also report wanting more personal finance education.

Fields said the student bankers will also be able to teach students other aspects of banking, like fraud, credits scores, and writing checks, something they may be afraid to ask an adult.

“They just might be more comfortable chatting with a friend about it or someone that they know about it,” she said.

The Southside Financial Educational Center is the first in the state, and business teacher Natalie Humphrey said it other schools should follow.

“We can teach them younger, it goes through the families, and it can just grow from there and this is generational,” she said.

The student bankers at Southside Charter High School have taken banking courses to prepare them for this day, and they said they’re ready to make a difference.

“Having this bank is going to be easier in a way to educate other students,” Fields said.

The bank will operate Monday to Thursday from 10:15 a.m. to 10:55 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women died Monday when a large truck crashed into their van on a foggy highway.
2 killed when truck crashes into van
Police arrested a Paragould woman after they said she tried to walk out of Walmart with $1,000...
Woman accused of walking out of Walmart with $1k worth of items
Two pedestrians hit in evening crash
Woodruff County is currently under a burn ban due to the dry conditions.
Woodruff County under burn ban
School staff saves student’s life

Latest News

The White County Sheriff's office caught two inmates attempting to escape through the ceiling.
Two inmates caught after attempting to escape through ceiling
The City of Jonesboro has just announced a new dog park coming soon.
Jonesboro announces new dog park location
The resolution would allow for the construction of Southern Ridge Boulevard across the...
City passes resolution to create a corridor for improved emergency response times
the Malco on Johnson is trying to get a private club permit to serve alcohol to guests.
Movie theatre private club permit ordinance advances to third reading