Gov. Sanders to send crews to assist ongoing Louisiana wildfire

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Sanders authorized Firefighters from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division to assist with the ongoing Louisiana wildfires.

Starting Sept. 20, the six-person crew will help with the Tiger Island Fire for two weeks.

Their primary goal will be to check and maintain existing firebreaks.

According to the press release, approximately 40,000 acres of wildland fire have impacted Louisiana as a third of the state continues to experience extreme drought conditions.

The Forestry Division will send trucks and ATVs with water tanks to assist with the wildfire response efforts.

Governor Sanders has previously sent two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the Arkansas National Guard to help stop the spread of the wildfire from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7.

For more information on the fire, visit the InciWeb website.

