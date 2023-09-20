Football Friday Night
Jonesboro All-State golfer Caroline Hughes commits to Arkansas State

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the best women’s golfers in the Natural State is thinking Red Wolves.

Jonesboro senior Caroline Hughes committed to Arkansas State today. She’s a three-time All-State selection. Hughes won the 2020 5A State Championship, she was 2nd in the 2021 6A State Championship, and tacked on an 8th place finish in the 2022 6A State Championship.

