Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Jonesboro announces new dog park location

The City of Jonesboro has just announced a new dog park coming soon.
The City of Jonesboro has just announced a new dog park coming soon.(Pixabay (custom credit) | Pixabay)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Jonesboro has just announced a new dog park coming soon.

According to the city, the new park will be located along Highland Drive near the Jonesboro High School.

Mayor Harold Copenhaver said the park will be positioned in a nicely shaded piece of city property, making it the ideal place for your pet to run around.

The park has yet to be named, and Copenhaver has asked for public input in determining the park’s name.

“I am excited, not only about this park but to hear your ideas,” the mayor said in an announcement video.

You can enter your idea for the park’s name in the comments section on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women died Monday when a large truck crashed into their van on a foggy highway.
2 killed when truck crashes into van
Police arrested a Paragould woman after they said she tried to walk out of Walmart with $1,000...
Woman accused of walking out of Walmart with $1k worth of items
Two pedestrians hit in evening crash
Woodruff County is currently under a burn ban due to the dry conditions.
Woodruff County under burn ban
School staff saves student’s life

Latest News

The White County Sheriff's office caught two inmates attempting to escape through the ceiling.
Two inmates caught after attempting to escape through ceiling
The resolution would allow for the construction of Southern Ridge Boulevard across the...
City passes resolution to create a corridor for improved emergency response times
the Malco on Johnson is trying to get a private club permit to serve alcohol to guests.
Movie theatre private club permit ordinance advances to third reading
Crews are currently at the scene of a mobile home fire in Pocahontas.
Crews respond to mobile home fire in Pocahontas