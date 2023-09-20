Jonesboro announces new dog park location

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Jonesboro has just announced a new dog park coming soon.

According to the city, the new park will be located along Highland Drive near the Jonesboro High School.

Mayor Harold Copenhaver said the park will be positioned in a nicely shaded piece of city property, making it the ideal place for your pet to run around.

The park has yet to be named, and Copenhaver has asked for public input in determining the park’s name.

“I am excited, not only about this park but to hear your ideas,” the mayor said in an announcement video.

You can enter your idea for the park’s name in the comments section on their Facebook page.

