Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Red Cross welcomes new leader for Northeast Arkansas, Southeast Missouri chapters

The American Red Cross has recently announced its new executive director.
The American Red Cross has recently announced its new executive director.(The American Red Cross)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The American Red Cross announced a new executive director for the Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri chapters.

According to a new release, Michael Sullivan will be in charge of managing the board of directors and its committees, as well as collaborating with key community partners, elected officials, and blood drive sponsors.

Sullivan will also serve as the local leader of the Red Cross in both Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas communities.

“Micheal brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in nonprofit leadership and has a proven record of building strong community engagement for impact,” said Barry Falke, chief executive officer of the American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas. “His leadership and strong ties to the community, make him the perfect fit to lead our Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas chapter to new heights.”

Sullivan, who grew up in Southeast Missouri and has lived in Northeast Arkansas for many years, said he is excited to carry out the mission of the American Red Cross.

“I look forward to engaging with current and new community partners, volunteers, and those we serve,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan worked as executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro, Inc. in Arkansas before accepting his new role with the American Red Cross.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women died Monday when a large truck crashed into their van on a foggy highway.
2 killed when truck crashes into van
Police arrested a Paragould woman after they said she tried to walk out of Walmart with $1,000...
Woman accused of walking out of Walmart with $1k worth of items
Two pedestrians hit in evening crash
Woodruff County is currently under a burn ban due to the dry conditions.
Woodruff County under burn ban
School staff saves student’s life

Latest News

FFN Extra: Gosnell HC Lewis Earnest previews Highland matchup
FFN Extra: Highland HC Sterling Stowers previews Gosnell matchup
Arkansas State football holds weekly press conference, prepares for SBC opener vs. Southern Miss
Carrie Satterfield-Eoff among 1998 Razorbacks in Fayetteville for Final Four reunion