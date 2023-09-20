Red Cross welcomes new leader for Northeast Arkansas, Southeast Missouri chapters

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The American Red Cross announced a new executive director for the Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri chapters.

According to a new release, Michael Sullivan will be in charge of managing the board of directors and its committees, as well as collaborating with key community partners, elected officials, and blood drive sponsors.

Sullivan will also serve as the local leader of the Red Cross in both Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas communities.

“Micheal brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in nonprofit leadership and has a proven record of building strong community engagement for impact,” said Barry Falke, chief executive officer of the American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas. “His leadership and strong ties to the community, make him the perfect fit to lead our Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas chapter to new heights.”

Sullivan, who grew up in Southeast Missouri and has lived in Northeast Arkansas for many years, said he is excited to carry out the mission of the American Red Cross.

“I look forward to engaging with current and new community partners, volunteers, and those we serve,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan worked as executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro, Inc. in Arkansas before accepting his new role with the American Red Cross.

