Sept. 20: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

There are a few showers on the radar this morning, especially over western parts of Region 8, all thanks to a storm system moving in from Oklahoma.

Rainfall will remain light due to the dry air that is still in place.

With that being said, I’ve bumped up rain chances today.

Otherwise, it will be a mostly cloudy day, and that should help keep temperatures down a bit.

I’m going with highs in the low-80s this afternoon.

Small rain chances remain in the forecast through Saturday.

Temperatures remain in the 80s. Better rain chances return by Sunday as a cold front moves into the area.

Temperatures remain in the 80s. Better rain chances return by Sunday as a cold front moves into the area.

News Headlines

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorizes wildland firefighters to go to Louisiana to help battle wildfires.

A traffic alert if you plan to take State Highway 139 north of Caraway anytime soon.

Keeping your child safe while traveling by car tips on properly installing a car seat.

The Federal Reserve is set to decide on interest rate hikes.

The United States inches closer to a government shutdown, a look at programs on the chopping block as lawmakers plan a budget.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

