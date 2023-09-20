Football Friday Night
Sept. 20: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

There are a few showers on the radar this morning, especially over western parts of Region 8, all thanks to a storm system moving in from Oklahoma.

Rainfall will remain light due to the dry air that is still in place.

With that being said, I’ve bumped up rain chances today.

Otherwise, it will be a mostly cloudy day, and that should help keep temperatures down a bit.

I’m going with highs in the low-80s this afternoon.

Small rain chances remain in the forecast through Saturday.

Temperatures remain in the 80s. Better rain chances return by Sunday as a cold front moves into the area.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorizes wildland firefighters to go to Louisiana to help battle wildfires.

A traffic alert if you plan to take State Highway 139 north of Caraway anytime soon.

Keeping your child safe while traveling by car tips on properly installing a car seat.

The Federal Reserve is set to decide on interest rate hikes.

The United States inches closer to a government shutdown, a look at programs on the chopping block as lawmakers plan a budget.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Most Read

Two women died Monday when a large truck crashed into their van on a foggy highway.
2 killed when truck crashes into van
Police arrested a Paragould woman after they said she tried to walk out of Walmart with $1,000...
Woman accused of walking out of Walmart with $1k worth of items
School staff saves student’s life
ASP confirmed Cpl. Thomas Hubbard was pursuing two vehicles traveling over 100 mph on...
Arkansas State Police trooper retires after performing TVI on wrong car
Trauma Hogs BBQ has recently announced its partnership for catering for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Trauma Hogs BBQ announces catering agreement with Kansas City Chiefs

Latest News

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports one man is dead after a single-vehicle west of...
Doniphan, Mo. man dies in single-vehicle crash
A partnership between Citizens Bank and Southside Charter High School is bringing the banking...
Financial Education Center hopes to teach high school students’ financial literacy
The White County Sheriff's office caught two inmates attempting to escape through the ceiling.
Two inmates caught after attempting to escape through ceiling
The City of Jonesboro has just announced a new dog park coming soon.
Jonesboro announces new dog park location