Silver Alert issued for White County man

KENSETT, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police issued a silver alert for a missing White County man.

Ralph Dawson as last seen on the 600 block of Maple St. in Kensett when he left his home on foot

Kensett is 5′10″ and weighs 170 lbs. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a camo jacket.

The report states Dawson has gotten lost in Kensett before. It is unclear if he has a cell phone with him.

Anyone with information on Dawson’s whereabouts is urged to call the Kensett Police Department at 501-742-5454.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.