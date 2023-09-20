Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Silver Alert issued for White County man

Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert for one White County man.
Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert for one White County man.(Arkansas State Police)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENSETT, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police issued a silver alert for a missing White County man.

Ralph Dawson as last seen on the 600 block of Maple St. in Kensett when he left his home on foot

Kensett is 5′10″ and weighs 170 lbs. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a camo jacket.

The report states Dawson has gotten lost in Kensett before. It is unclear if he has a cell phone with him.

Anyone with information on Dawson’s whereabouts is urged to call the Kensett Police Department at 501-742-5454.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested a Paragould woman after they said she tried to walk out of Walmart with $1,000...
Woman accused of walking out of Walmart with $1k worth of items
Two women died Monday when a large truck crashed into their van on a foggy highway.
2 killed when truck crashes into van
School staff saves student’s life
Biden administration says Arkansas, Missouri among 16 states that underfunded historically Black land-grant universities
ASP confirmed Cpl. Thomas Hubbard was pursuing two vehicles traveling over 100 mph on...
Arkansas State Police trooper retires after performing TVI on wrong car

Latest News

Drivers in one Mississippi County town will notice a change on the roads.
Speed bumps added to one school district
One Poinsett County town announced a road closure due to a water line repair.
Road closed due to water line repair
Shoppers expressed concerns after one shopper noticed a security camera over the dressing rooms...
Walmart responds to concerns about camera over changing room
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland