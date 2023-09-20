Speed bumps added to one school district

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in one Mississippi County town will notice a change on the roads.

Several speed bumps were installed around the Manila school district and the roads surrounding the school.

Crews spent two weeks working on installing the bumps.

Manila Police Chief Chris Hill said the speed bumps help make the school area safer.

Crews finished the project by installing crosswalk signs and “making it look better,” Hill stated.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.