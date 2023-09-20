Traffic resumes follwing hree-vehicle crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Traffic is back to normal after crews cleared a three-vehicle crash earlier Tuesday afternoon.

E-911 Dispatch confirmed the crash happened around 4:00 p.m. on East Johnson Avenue near Pleasant Grove.

Crews directed drivers as traffic backed up.

E-911 reported possible injuries, but they do not know the extent of the injuries.

One car was towed away, according to dispatch.

The fire department and EMS also responded to the scene.

K8 News will continue to follow this story for any new developments.

