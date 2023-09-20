Football Friday Night
Trail ride to support safety committee for solar eclipse

The annual family-friendly ATV, Jeep, and UTV scenic trail tide sponsored by the City of Hardy...
The annual family-friendly ATV, Jeep, and UTV scenic trail tide sponsored by the City of Hardy will happen on Saturday, Sept. 23, beginning at 9 a.m.(KAIT)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A weekend event will help prepare the Sharp County area for the 2024 Solar Eclipse.

The annual family-friendly ATV, Jeep, and UTV scenic trail tide sponsored by the City of Hardy will happen on Saturday, Sept. 23, beginning at 9 a.m.

“We’re going to be going up Rock Creek into the Smithville area to what is called People’s Bluff,” Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose said. “Lunch will be provided at what’s called Wine Island. It’s a local businessman that has a property on the river. We’ll be having Bob and Sandy’s BBQ.”

The money raised from this year’s event will go to support a safety commission, ensuring everyone’s safety in the City of Hardy during the Apr. 8, 2024 Solar Eclipse.

“We’re the prime location for that. We’re the main spot. We’re wanting to enhance our public safety and have some private security around town,” Rose said.

Call Hardy City Hall at (870) 856-3811 for more information.

