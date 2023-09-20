Football Friday Night
Two inmates caught after attempting to escape through ceiling

The White County Sheriff's office caught two inmates attempting to escape through the ceiling.
The White County Sheriff's office caught two inmates attempting to escape through the ceiling.(White County Sheriff's office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The White County Sheriff’s office caught two inmates attempting to escape through the ceiling Monday evening.

On Sept. 18, the sheriff’s office reported that inmates Melvin Crowe and Rickey Martin gained access to a false ceiling and attempted to move through the plumbing chase, however, the jail’s design prevented them from getting more than a few yards.

They were found in the ceiling at around 10:30 p.m.

The White County Sheriff's office caught two inmates attempting to escape through the ceiling.
The White County Sheriff's office caught two inmates attempting to escape through the ceiling.(White County Sheriff's office)

Crowe was being held for Criminal attempted murder and two counts of aggravated robbery, and Martin for furnishing prohibited items and a felony warrant from another county.

The sheriff’s office said they both will face additional criminal charges for this incident.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

