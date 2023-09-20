Walmart responds to concerns about camera over changing room
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Shoppers expressed concerns after someone noticed a security camera over the dressing rooms at Walmart on Highland Drive.
A post on Facebook about the camera got over 500 shares with many heated comments.
K8 News reached out to Walmart about the situation and they issued the statement.
Walmart stated the dressing room is no longer in the camera’s view.
