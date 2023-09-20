Walmart responds to concerns about camera over changing room

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Shoppers expressed concerns after someone noticed a security camera over the dressing rooms at Walmart on Highland Drive.

A post on Facebook about the camera got over 500 shares with many heated comments.

K8 News reached out to Walmart about the situation and they issued the statement.

“Providing customers with a safe and enjoyable shopping experience is a top priority and we take these situations seriously. Out of an abundance of caution, we reviewed camera footage and an opening in the fitting room was only in view of a camera for a brief time, less than 30 seconds, and was unoccupied during that time. We encourage all customers to speak with a member of management if they have a concern while shopping in our stores.”

Walmart stated the dressing room is no longer in the camera’s view.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.