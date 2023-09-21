Arkansas receives $10 million to enhance state’s electric grid

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration received over $10 million in federal funding through the Grid Enhancement Grant program.

The money will be used to prevent electric outages and enhance the duration of the electric grid, according to a news release.

The U.S. Department of Energy funded the money through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The grant will fund $5.16 million for the first year and an additional $5.14 million for the second year.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, “This year’s historic natural disasters underscored the critical importance of our electric grid. We need the grid to run to keep our entire state moving. This investment will enhance our grid’s resiliency to help in future crisis events, benefitting Arkansans for years to come.”

The goal of The Grid Enhancement Grant program is to update and strengthen America’s power grid against wildfires, extreme weather, and other natural disasters.

Organizations or companies can apply for the grant if they are qualified. Examples of those who may qualify for this grant include electric grid operators, electricity storage operators, electricity generators, transmission owners or operators, distribution providers, and fuel suppliers.

Organizations and companies interested in applying for the Grid Enhancement Grant program, email questions to infrastructure@dfa.arkansas.gov or visit DFA’s website.

