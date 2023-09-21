Arkansas State women’s soccer and Texas State battle to scoreless tie

Arkansas State goalkeeper Damaris Deschaine tallied six saves on Thursday at the A-State Soccer Park as the Red Wolves battled Texas State to a scoreless draw.

Texas State (6-3-1, 1-0-1) held a 21-13 shot advantage, while A-State’s (2-4-2, 0-1-1) Keelyn Peacock led the team in shots with four, including a pair on target. The clean sheet marked a career first for Deschaine.

A-State’s best chance at goal came in the 73rd minute, when Tindra Cederholm shot a deflected cross and found the back of the net, but the goal was negated by an offsides whistle. Caitlyn Draper made four saves between the posts for Texas State.

The Red Wolves will next travel to Southern Miss on Sunday. Kick-off in Hattiesburg, Miss., is slated for 1 p.m., and the match will be broadcasted live on ESPN+.

