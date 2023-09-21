Football Friday Night
Construction to begin soon on new bank

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Ground has broken on the new Simmons Bank building that will add a new flare to Caraway Road.

The ceremony showed off what the new state-of-the-art building is going to look like, right across the street from Chipotle and Kroger.

This is the first look at what the new Simmons Bank building will look like in 2 years.
This is the first look at what the new Simmons Bank building will look like in 2 years.(KAIT)

Regional Community President for Simmons Bank Kent Bridger said they were long overdue and that this new building will be a major upgrade compared to the old.

“I mean it was almost 50 years old and it really served its purpose, but it was dated it was time and I think it adds to the whole facelift and the look on Caraway Road it just changes things,” Bridger said.

They will start construction right away with the goal of having it complete by 2024.

