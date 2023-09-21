Felony warrants issued in missing teens case

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - Piggott police have obtained warrants following an investigation of two runaway girls.

The two girls were first reported missing on Aug. 7. Police said they were found safe on Aug. 22.

According to the Piggott Police Department, felony warrants were obtained for Joyce and Rhonda Parks.

The department said due to the pending court case, no further details have been released.

