Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Felony warrants issued in missing teens case

According to the Piggott Police Department, felony warrants were obtained for Joyce and Rhonda...
According to the Piggott Police Department, felony warrants were obtained for Joyce and Rhonda Parks.(MGN)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - Piggott police have obtained warrants following an investigation of two runaway girls.

The two girls were first reported missing on Aug. 7. Police said they were found safe on Aug. 22.

According to the Piggott Police Department, felony warrants were obtained for Joyce and Rhonda Parks.

The department said due to the pending court case, no further details have been released.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested a Paragould woman after they said she tried to walk out of Walmart with $1,000...
Woman accused of walking out of Walmart with $1k worth of items
Two women died Monday when a large truck crashed into their van on a foggy highway.
2 killed when truck crashes into van
School staff saves student’s life
Biden administration says Arkansas, Missouri among 16 states that underfunded historically Black land-grant universities
Traffic is backed up as crews respond to three vehicle crash on Hilltop.
Traffic resumes follwing three-vehicle crash

Latest News

31-year-old Cortez Borders was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 20 after a cybertip was sent to the...
Paragould man arrested for possession of child porn
Arkansas State volleyball is 10-2 entering Sun Belt play
2023 FFN Game of the Week preview: 3-0 Gosnell prepares to face Highland in 4A-3 opener
The annual family-friendly ATV, Jeep, and UTV scenic trail tide sponsored by the City of Hardy...
Trail ride to support safety committee for solar eclipse