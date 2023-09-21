Football Friday Night
Former jail nurse accused of sexually assaulting inmates

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mountain Home man faces felony charges after investigators said he sexually assaulted jail inmates.

A judge found probable cause Tuesday to charge 39-year-old Samuel J. Sparks with three counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery said Sparks, who worked as a nurse at the detention center, had “engaged in inappropriate contact of a sexual nature” with at least three inmates.

Detectives interviewed Sparks about the allegations on Aug. 7.

“He admitted to having conducted what he categorized as breast examinations of female inmates at their request,” Montgomery stated in Thursday’s news release. “He denied that any other acts took place.”

However, Montgomery stated a check of official detention center records revealed that “Sparks, in his capacity as a nurse, did not make any notations in the medical charts of these inmates nor did he prepare any documentation related to these examinations he performed.”

The sheriff said there was also no documentation indicating the inmates had requested such “examinations.”

Sparks, who was hired as a full-time nurse at the detention center on Jan. 25, 2022, was terminated following his Aug. 7 interview.

After a “comprehensive investigation,” the prosecuting attorney filed three felony counts of sexual assault against Sparks and a bench warrant was issued on Sept. 19.

Sparks surrendered himself at the jail on Thursday, Sept. 21. He was released after posting a $5,000 bond. He is due in circuit court on Sept. 25.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

