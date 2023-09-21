Former martial arts instructor sentenced to 30 years for raping, sexual assaulting kids

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Cleburne County man will spend the next three decades behind bars after he was convicted in a juvenile sexual assault case.

According to the sentencing order, Scott Linn of Quitman was convicted of one count of rape and one count of first-degree sexual assault.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, Linn was sentenced to 360 months for each charge and they will be served concurrently.

Linn was arrested in September 2022 after he was accused of sexually assaulting two separate victims.

At the time of his arrest, Linn was listed as a martial arts instructor at Grand Master Han’s Martial Arts of Quitman.

