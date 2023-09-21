Football Friday Night
Former public defender pleads guilty to attacking woman

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge sentenced a former public defender to probation after he pleaded guilty to attacking a woman in her home.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, Circuit Judge Robert Edwards sentenced 49-year-old Calvin F. Harrell to six months’ probation after Harrell entered a negotiated plea of guilty to one count of harassment.

According to court documents, on April 24, Harrell went to a woman’s home in Cherokee Village, where he reportedly hit her multiple times.

The affidavit stated the woman, who was identified as Harrell’s ex, suffered a concussion, as well as a broken arm, finger, and rib.

Initially, Harrell was charged with second-degree domestic battery and residential burglary, both felonies.

The charges were later reduced to misdemeanor harassment.

According to a hand-written note on the sentencing order, a no-contact order was lifted according to the victim’s wishes.

“The parties hope that this plea will assist in the return of the defendant’s law license,” noted the sentencing order signed by Edwards.

