Hospitals work to stay ahead of blood shortage

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The American Red Cross is experiencing a blood shortage and hospitals are working to stay ahead.

A news release from the Red Cross stated it was experiencing a national shortage of blood.

Red Cross executive director Micheal Sullivan said donations typically lower in the summer, but Mother Nature also added to that shortage.

“We also had the recent hurricane last month that also caused a lot of our drives to have to be postponed or canceled,” he said.

The result is a shortfall of about 30,000 donations just for August.

Sullivan said donations made in Arkansas can go to area hospitals, but not always.

“It can be sent to wherever it’s needed most in the nation, depending on where that demand it at.”

Hospitals can get ahead of that shortage. Ty Jones, marketing director of NEA Baptist, said the hospital has its own system to keep enough blood in the hospital.

“We’ve got forecasting that we do based on how supply comes in and what that supply looks like,” he said.

Jones said the Red Cross has issued restrictions on hard-to-get blood types, but Jones said the hospital makes sure the shortage doesn’t fall on the hospital.

“We’re also able to look and see when those hard-to-get types are available, and our lab is really good about seeing when those are available and going ahead and ordering those to keep our supply where it’s at right now,” he said.

The Red Cross said it needs donors to help fill in that gap, and Sullivan said there are ways to help.

“If an organization that you work for doesn’t have a drive then we encourage you to reach out to the American Red Cross and get one scheduled today,” he said.

