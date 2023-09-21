Paragould man arrested for possession of child porn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man is behind bars after he was found with images of child exploitation.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, 31-year-old Cortez Borders was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 20 after a cybertip was sent to the JPD Internet Crimes Against Children Division.

The person who made the report said they had met Borders on a dating app.

The complainant said during their text conversations, Borders began sending sexually explicit videos and photos of juvenile females. Borders also asked the complainant to send pictures of her juvenile family members.

Borders was taken into custody and questioned about the images During the interview, he told officers there were more images of child exploitation on his phone.

Online jail records say Borders was booked into the Craighead County Detention Center. He faces charges for distributing, possessing, or viewing matter depicting sexual conduct involving a child

A probable cause hearing was held on Wednesday and Borders received a $150,000 cash/surety bond.

