Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Paragould man arrested for possession of child porn

31-year-old Cortez Borders was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 20 after a cybertip was sent to the...
31-year-old Cortez Borders was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 20 after a cybertip was sent to the JPD Internet Crimes Against Children Division.(Jonesboro Police Department)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man is behind bars after he was found with images of child exploitation.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, 31-year-old Cortez Borders was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 20 after a cybertip was sent to the JPD Internet Crimes Against Children Division.

The person who made the report said they had met Borders on a dating app.

The complainant said during their text conversations, Borders began sending sexually explicit videos and photos of juvenile females. Borders also asked the complainant to send pictures of her juvenile family members.

Borders was taken into custody and questioned about the images During the interview, he told officers there were more images of child exploitation on his phone.

Online jail records say Borders was booked into the Craighead County Detention Center. He faces charges for distributing, possessing, or viewing matter depicting sexual conduct involving a child

A probable cause hearing was held on Wednesday and Borders received a $150,000 cash/surety bond.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested a Paragould woman after they said she tried to walk out of Walmart with $1,000...
Woman accused of walking out of Walmart with $1k worth of items
Two women died Monday when a large truck crashed into their van on a foggy highway.
2 killed when truck crashes into van
School staff saves student’s life
Biden administration says Arkansas, Missouri among 16 states that underfunded historically Black land-grant universities
Traffic is backed up as crews respond to three vehicle crash on Hilltop.
Traffic resumes follwing three-vehicle crash

Latest News

According to the Piggott Police Department, felony warrants were obtained for Joyce and Rhonda...
Felony warrants issued in missing teens case
Arkansas State volleyball is 10-2 entering Sun Belt play
2023 FFN Game of the Week preview: 3-0 Gosnell prepares to face Highland in 4A-3 opener
The annual family-friendly ATV, Jeep, and UTV scenic trail tide sponsored by the City of Hardy...
Trail ride to support safety committee for solar eclipse