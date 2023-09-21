Rare bird makes an appearance in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An unfamiliar animal made a stop in Northeast Arkansas, and while vets are nursing it back to health, they said they were surprised to see it out and about.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, staff at the AGFC Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center heard a bang against one of their windows. When they went outside, they found a Blue Quaker Parakeet.

The bird is native to South America but can be found in the United States occasionally.

Veterinarian Archie Ryan is taking care of the birds and talked about where you could find them.

“These are not native to Arkansas; the state actually discourages these birds from being owned within Arkansas because if they escaped, they could live naturally here,” Ryan said.

Ryan said although the bird is beautiful and has the skill to repeat what people say if they do live together, they create issues for people.

“They like to build big giant clay, mud condominiums on transformers and that could cause powerlines to fall down,” Ryan said.

This can be seen in South America as well as Florida. Ryan said you can own a blue one if you are approved by the Department of Health.

While they wait for the bird’s owner to come forward they are taking good care of the little guy.

“It was quite hungry when it got here so hopefully in a few days we will have it really tamed,” Ryan said.

If you or someone you know is the owner of this bird, you are encouraged to contact the Jonesboro Nature Center at (870)-933-6787.

