Sept. 21: What you need to know

Weather Headlines

We’ve had a few showers on the radar this morning over NEA and the Bootheel, but we should stay mostly dry today.

I’m going with partly cloudy skies today with temperatures in the upper 80s.

Our average high is around 85° this time of year.

Rain chances stay low through Saturday night.

By Sunday, a cold front will start to move in, and our rain chances will increase.

Some of the showers with the front could be heavy at times.

Rain chances stay with us through at least Monday morning.

We have a good chance of seeing at least 1″ of rain with the system, but some areas could pick up a little bit more. Fall starts on Saturday, and by the beginning of next week, fall-like temperatures will be in place!

News Headlines

A groundbreaking is set this morning in Trumann for a new development to bring lifestyle and economic additions to the city.

A former state representative is leading the charge to make sure your right to hold government officials accountable is put in the state constitution.

Plus, there is a new bi-partisan effort to improve access to health care in rural regions.

Blood donations are needed as the area deals with a supply shortage.

