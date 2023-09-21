Football Friday Night
Store sells student grown pumpkins, fall goods

By Hayden Savage
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - With fall just around the corner, a Northeast Arkansas store is selling fall goods grown by students.

Williams Corner, a store operated by the Williams Works program at Williams Baptist University, sells pumpkins, mums, and more, all grown by students.

The Williams Works program allows students to work throughout the week to help offset the cost of their tuition.

“We grow a variety of vegetables on the farm. We grow squash, cucumbers, zucchini, and okra, as well as purple hull peas during the summer,” Student Alex Cole explained. “In the fall, our crops kind of switch. We add pumpkins to the mix and sell mums that we’ve grown.”

While the college does have some paid staff members overseeing the program, students are involved in every step from field to store.

“It is a student-operated farm. It’s a student-operated store. Of course, we do have some on staff that oversee those operations, but the students are involved in the day-to-day operations of all of this,” Dean of Work Education Brett Cooper explained.

The store is located north of Walnut Ridge on Highway 67.

