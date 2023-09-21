Study: Arkansas has highest reported crime rate

Football Friday Night
A recent study revealed that Arkansas has the highest number of reported crime incidents.(Courtesy)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A recent study revealed that Arkansas has the highest number of reported crime incidents.

The study was conducted by the California-based criminal defense law firm Simmrin Law Group. It analyzed the reported number of crime incidents from 2019 to 2021 for 47 states and compared that with the state’s population size, averaging several incidents per 100,000 people.

Arkansas’s crime rate ranked the highest with 6,207 incidents per 100,000 people each year.

Tennessee ranks second place with an average of 6,005 incidents per 100,000 people.

“Notably, the studied years cover the beginning and end of the COVID-19 pandemic period, which could explain the drop in reported incidents that some states experienced after 2019. Overall, it will be interesting to see how drastically this ranking might evolve as the figures for subsequent years become available,” said Managing Partner and Founder of Simmrin Law Group Michael Simmrin.

Below is a list of the top 10 states with the highest crime rates with reported incidents:

RankStateIncidents per 100,000 people (2021)Incidents per 100,000 people (2020)Incidents per 100,000 people (2019)Average Incidents per 100,000 people
1.Arkansas6,0896,3996,1346,207
2.Tennesse5,6995,9136,4046,005
3.South Carolina5,6295,9906,3575,992
4.Deleware5,3885,1356,0075,510
5.North Dakota5,5085,1035,0365,216
6.Colorado5,8345,1704,5745,192
7.Washington4,9365,1204,7134,923
8.Oregon4,6784,7044,8814,754
9.South Dakota4,3704,9224,8664,719
10.Utah4,5034,4824,2974,427

