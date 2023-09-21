Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

‘This can’t be real. I have to call these girls.’: Group of medical workers wins big in historical Mega Millions

The group of 15 work together at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and bought the winning...
The group of 15 work together at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and bought the winning ticket at Nittany MiniMart in Smethport, according Pennsylvania Lottery officials.(Pennsylvania Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMETHPORT, Pa. (Gray News) – A group of medical workers now call themselves the Million Dollar Medicals after winning $1 million in Mega Millions drawing on July 28.

The group of 15 work together at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and bought the winning ticket at Nittany MiniMart in Smethport, according to Pennsylvania Lottery officials.

Jackie Burdick said five of them started playing together as a group 20 years ago and it grew from there.

“I’m usually the one who collects the money from my co-workers to play the lottery. We made a last-minute decision to play that day,” she explained.

Burdick said she was at a doctor’s appointment when she learned that someone in Smethport had won $1 million in the drawing.

When she scanned the ticket with the PA Lottery Official App, Burdick said the app instructed her to see a retailer.

“When I scanned it at a retailer it showed, ‘Congratulations! You won $1 million!’” Burdick said. “I thought, ‘Oh my gosh! This can’t be real. I have to call these girls.’”

Burdick told lottery officials she started jumping up and down, crying in disbelief.

According to lottery officials, each member of the group has already received a check for an estimated $48,600, after taxes.

Burdick said she plans to spend her portion of the prize money on her kids, grandchildren and a nice vacation.

“We always say, it only takes one ticket to win, and their last-minute decision certainly paid off,” Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko said in a statement. “We appreciate all medical workers and congratulate this group for winning this prize. Pool play is a terrific way to play responsibly and within your means.”

This group’s winning ticket was part of a historic Mega Millions jackpot run, which began on April 21 and lasted until Aug. 8.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is backed up as crews respond to three vehicle crash on Hilltop.
Traffic resumes following three-vehicle crash
Biden administration says Arkansas, Missouri among 16 states that underfunded historically Black land-grant universities
Shoppers expressed concerns after one shopper noticed a security camera over the dressing rooms...
Walmart responds to concerns about camera over changing room
Police arrested a Paragould woman after they said she tried to walk out of Walmart with $1,000...
Woman accused of walking out of Walmart with $1k worth of items
According to court documents, 42-year-old Rhonda Parks and 69-year-old Anita Joyce Parks are...
2 women arrested in connection with missing Piggott teens

Latest News

FILE - Rupert Murdoch, Chair of Fox Corporation and Executive Chairman of News Corp, center,...
Rupert Murdoch, creator of Fox News, stepping down as head of News Corp. and Fox Corp.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is welcomed to the Capitol in Washington, by House...
Zelenskyy delivers upbeat message to US lawmakers on war progress as some Republican support softens
FILE - Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs stands on the field before a preseason NFL...
Cowboys believe CB Trevon Diggs tore his right ACL in practice, AP source says
Deja Taylor arrives at federal court, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Virginia Beach, Va. Prosecutors...
Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher in Virginia to remain free on bond after failing drug tests