Work expected to begin on “Future I-57″ in 2024

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews expect to begin working on a new interstate cutting through northeast Arkansas in the next few years.

Future I-57 will come through Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Clay County in Arkansas to the Missouri state line.

Work on the future interstate will begin in Clay County in late 2024 or early 2025.

“The first project at this point looks like it will be where Corning has a section of 67 West headed back down toward Pocahontas, then they have a section that goes north toward Missouri. We’re going to try and cut that diagonal with the first project,” said ArDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee.

Along with beginning work on the new roadway, ArDOT looks to ease some traffic congestion.

“We do have a good heavy traffic problem there in Corning at the 62 and 67 intersection. Getting that first leg done can actually allow us to put it into service and allow for some decongestion,” Smithee explained.

While plans to begin work on the road are nearly finalized, an exact idea of where it will lay is still unknown.

“We generally know where it’s at, but to put points on the ground and say right here is the edge of the pavement or yellow line, we’ve still got some work to do and am in the design process,” he said.

Multiple factors, including funding, are essential in how quickly the road can be built.

“The only timeline I can define today is in 2024, we look to go to contract with that job between the two legs of 67. In 2026, we’ve set in motion the next project that goes north of 67 on up to Missouri. That’s the only two set things we have,” Smithee said.

Maps and additional information on “Future I-57″ can be found on the project website or by calling the ArDOT District 10 office in Paragould.

“Feel free to call our offices in Paragould, and we would be glad to connect you to that or get you copies or whatever you need. We’re glad to help folks and let them know what’s coming,” Smtihee added.

