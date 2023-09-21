Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Working from home is better for the environment, study says

A news study says working from home is better for the environment.
A news study says working from home is better for the environment.(PxHere)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Employees advocating for remote work might have another positive in their favor.

A new study found working from home is better for the environment.

The study’s authors said it could cut a person’s carbon footprint by 58% compared to in-office work.

Hybrid work also had an impact. Working from home two to four days a week cut a person’s carbon footprint by up to 29%.

One day spent working at home did not make a significant difference.

The study analyzed multiple data sets, including energy consumption surveys and Microsoft employee data.

Several of the researchers were also Microsoft employees.

The study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested a Paragould woman after they said she tried to walk out of Walmart with $1,000...
Woman accused of walking out of Walmart with $1k worth of items
Two women died Monday when a large truck crashed into their van on a foggy highway.
2 killed when truck crashes into van
School staff saves student’s life
Biden administration says Arkansas, Missouri among 16 states that underfunded historically Black land-grant universities
Traffic is backed up as crews respond to three vehicle crash on Hilltop.
Traffic resumes follwing three-vehicle crash

Latest News

FILE - Former officer Jason Rosenblatt, left, and Aurora Police Officer Randy Roedema, right,...
Officers kept Elijah McClain in neck hold despite pleas of ‘I can’t breathe,’ prosecutors say
According to the Piggott Police Department, felony warrants were obtained for Joyce and Rhonda...
Felony warrants issued in missing teens case
FILE - Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. speaks about U.S. defense strategy at the...
Senate confirms chairman of joint chiefs as GOP senator still blocking hundreds of military nominees
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on prescription drug costs, in the East Room of the...
Under pressure over border, Biden administration grants protection to hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans
31-year-old Cortez Borders was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 20 after a cybertip was sent to the...
Paragould man arrested for possession of child porn