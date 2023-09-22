Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

A-State Almuni talks with students about career advice

Mickey Ryan sitting down with ASUTV and talking with them about his career and rise to success.
Mickey Ryan sitting down with ASUTV and talking with them about his career and rise to success.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas State University Journalism alumni traveled back to Jonesboro to host a question and answer with students about their future goals.

Mickey Ryan hosts 104.5 The Zone and a Tennessee Titans pregame in Nashville, Tennessee. The former Red Wolf talked with students in the media program about what their careers could look like.

Ryan said it is always great to come back and help the younger generation.

“My life was changed by my time here. Anytime we had someone come in that was in the field and speak to us, it was such a big deal, so being able to come back and share some knowledge is great,” Ryan said.

Ryan talked to students about the changes in media and told them if a kid from Harrisburg can follow his dreams, so can they.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, 42-year-old Rhonda Parks and 69-year-old Anita Joyce Parks are...
2 women arrested in connection with missing Piggott teens
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the fire was located on State Highway...
Highway reopens following vehicle fire
Circuit Judge Robert Edwards sentenced 49-year-old Calvin F. Harrell to six months’ probation...
Former public defender pleads guilty to attacking woman
Future I-57 will come through Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Clay County in Arkansas to the...
Work expected to begin on “Future I-57″ in 2024
A recent study revealed that Arkansas has the highest number of reported crime incidents.
Study: Arkansas has highest reported crime rate

Latest News

Henry Lindsey, 32 of Poplar Bluff, is accused of shooting a woman with a flare gun outside of a...
Woman shot with flare gun outside restaurant; suspect in custody
the groundbreaking of the new Signature Bank building in downtown Jonesboro.
Downtown bank to open after working with city to have drive-thru
Traffic resumes after crash with injuries on I-555
The new AGFC Mobile App allows hunters digital access to their licenses and tags no matter what...
AGFC introduces new app ahead of deer season