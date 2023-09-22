A-State Almuni talks with students about career advice

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas State University Journalism alumni traveled back to Jonesboro to host a question and answer with students about their future goals.

Mickey Ryan hosts 104.5 The Zone and a Tennessee Titans pregame in Nashville, Tennessee. The former Red Wolf talked with students in the media program about what their careers could look like.

Ryan said it is always great to come back and help the younger generation.

“My life was changed by my time here. Anytime we had someone come in that was in the field and speak to us, it was such a big deal, so being able to come back and share some knowledge is great,” Ryan said.

Ryan talked to students about the changes in media and told them if a kid from Harrisburg can follow his dreams, so can they.

