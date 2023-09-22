Football Friday Night
AGFC introduces new app ahead of deer season

The new AGFC Mobile App allows hunters digital access to their licenses and tags no matter what...
The new AGFC Mobile App allows hunters digital access to their licenses and tags no matter what they’re hunting or fishing for.(AGFC)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Ahead of archery deer season in the Natural State, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has released a new app.

The new AGFC Mobile App allows hunters digital access to their licenses and tags no matter what they’re hunting or fishing for.

The app also offers maps, weather forecasts, and more.

“The new app was part of a package when we updated our entire licensing system. Our old licensing system was not as user-friendly as it could have been. Our new licensing system that we upgraded to is a little easier,” said AGFC Assistant Chief of Communications Randy Zellars.

A new feature on the app allows hunters to check their game without the internet.

“If you leave cell signal, some of the places in Arkansas don’t have cell signal where we hunt,” Zellars added. “You can actually check that deer using those electronic tags on your app even without a cell signal. Once back in cell signal, it will complete that check for you.”

The app is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

