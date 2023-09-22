Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Amazon Prime Video will soon come with ads, or a $2.99 monthly charge to dodge them

FILE - The Amazon logo is seen, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon said limited...
FILE - The Amazon logo is seen, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon said limited advertisements will be aired during shows and movies starting early next year so that it can “continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time.” (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon Prime Video will include advertising during shows and movies starting early next year, joining other streaming services that have added different tiers of subscriptions.

Members of Amazon Prime can pay $2.99 per month in the U.S. to keep their service ad-free, the company said Friday.

Amazon said limited advertisements will be aired during shows and movies starting early next year so that it can “continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time.”

Ads in Prime Video content will start in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Canada in early 2024, followed by France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and Australia later in the year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, 42-year-old Rhonda Parks and 69-year-old Anita Joyce Parks are...
2 women arrested in connection with missing Piggott teens
Circuit Judge Robert Edwards sentenced 49-year-old Calvin F. Harrell to six months’ probation...
Former public defender pleads guilty to attacking woman
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the fire was located on State Highway...
Highway reopens following vehicle fire
A recent study revealed that Arkansas has the highest number of reported crime incidents.
Study: Arkansas has highest reported crime rate
A judge found probable cause Tuesday to charge 39-year-old Samuel J. Sparks with three counts...
Former jail nurse accused of sexually assaulting inmates

Latest News

This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
The US East Coast is under a tropical storm warning with landfall forecast in North Carolina
In this frame grab from video provided by Debbie McFarland, state Sen. Bill Eigel torches a...
A flamethrower and comments about book burning ignite a political firestorm in Missouri
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in his...
US education chief considers new ways to discourage college admissions preference for kids of alumni
Approximately 48,000 mattresses are under the recall.
Recall issued for Costco mattresses due to risk of mold exposure