Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Arkansas rice industry donates over 240,000 pounds of rice

The donation from ten mills will provide nearly 1.8 million servings of rice to help feed...
The donation from ten mills will provide nearly 1.8 million servings of rice to help feed families, children, and seniors across the state.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - The Arkansas rice industry donated 240,000 pounds of rice to the Arkansas Foodbank in honor of National Rice Month on Wednesday. 

The donation from ten mills will provide nearly 1.8 million servings of rice to help feed families, children, and seniors across the state.

Participating rice mills are Anheuser Busch of Jonesboro, Arkansas River Rice of Pine Bluff, Isbell Farms of Humnoke, Poinsett Rice & Grain of Jonesboro, Producers Rice Mill of Stuttgart, Ralston Family Farms of Atkins, Riceland Foods, Inc. of Stuttgart, Riviana Foods of Carlisle, Specialty Rice, Inc. of Brinkley, and Windmill Rice Company of Jonesboro.

“Arkansas rice farmers grow over 50% of the nation’s total crop and will produce rice on 1.4 million acres this year in over 40 counties, all of which are served by the food banks of Arkansas,” said Arkansas Rice Executive Director Kelly Robbins. “As rice harvest continues, our growers try to be good stewards by giving a portion of their crop to hunger relief efforts in our state.”

September is also Hunger Action Month. Arkansas ranks second in the nation for food insecurity. One in five children do not know where their next meal will come from. This rice donation will go directly to agency partners and will fill shelves at food pantries for families in need.

“This gift of rice to the Foodbanks of Arkansas is so much more than just a meal. This rice will provide hope and nourishment to those who need it most,” said Arkansas Foodbank CEO Brian Burton. “This record-setting donation will be distributed between the five other Feeding America food banks in our state who are working to provide food to our neighbors: River Valley Regional Food Bank in Fort Smith; Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas in Jonesboro; Harvest Regional Food Bank in Texarkana; Arkansas Foodbank in Little Rock; and Northwest Arkansas Food Bank in Springdale. All of us are incredibly grateful for our rice farmers who play such a critical role in the fight against hunger.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is backed up as crews respond to three vehicle crash on Hilltop.
Traffic resumes following three-vehicle crash
Biden administration says Arkansas, Missouri among 16 states that underfunded historically Black land-grant universities
According to court documents, 42-year-old Rhonda Parks and 69-year-old Anita Joyce Parks are...
2 women arrested in connection with missing Piggott teens
Shoppers expressed concerns after one shopper noticed a security camera over the dressing rooms...
Walmart responds to concerns about camera over changing room
Police arrested a Paragould woman after they said she tried to walk out of Walmart with $1,000...
Woman accused of walking out of Walmart with $1k worth of items

Latest News

Future I-57 will come through Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Clay County in Arkansas to the...
Work expected to begin on “Future I-57″ in 2024
The annual family-friendly ATV, Jeep, and UTV scenic trail tide sponsored by the City of Hardy...
Trail ride to support safety committee for solar eclipse
A partnership between Citizens Bank and Southside Charter High School is bringing the banking...
Financial Education Center hopes to teach high school students’ financial literacy
Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield has recently been recognized as one of the Natural State’s...
Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield named among best places to work