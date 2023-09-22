Football Friday Night
Auto worker strike moves to Memphis amid failed negotiations

By Stephanie Douglas
Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National United Auto Workers strike got bigger with walk-outs here in Bluff City.

Dozens of Local 2406 Union workers at AC Delco distribution center owned by General Motors walked off the job Friday morning to join the Stand-up Strike.

Union workers with Local 2406 Union said they’re standing in solidarity with more than 18,000 United Auto Workers as negotiations continue with the Big Three automakers.

“Things that we lost in the last contract we’re trying to regain. Sometimes you just have to stand in solidarity to push back and fight for justice and equality,” said Jeffery Thomas, President Of Local 2406.

UAW members are asking for:

-A 36% pay increase across a four-year contract
-Health care for all retired UAW members
-Benefit pension plans for all
-Four-day work weeks
-More time off

“The overtime that we work, it goes to bills. It’s not overtime for vacations Christmas parties or birthday parties. It’s just to make ends meet and that’s kind of not fair. One job should be enough,” said Thomas.

Since UAW and automakers are still far apart in negotiations strikers hope raising the pressure will speed up the process.

“Before we went out, they were prepping, so I know that it’s going to make an impact because they already try to prepare themselves for incidents like this,” said Thomas.

Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis have temporarily released some employees at some factories due to the ripple effects of the costly strikes.

Meanwhile, these strikers tell Action News 5 they’ll be out here as long as it takes.

