Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

BRTC offering duck calling class with world champion

Nine-time world champion Kent Cullum will teach a course called Master Duck Calling from 6 to 7...
Nine-time world champion Kent Cullum will teach a course called Master Duck Calling from 6 to 7 p.m., Oct. 12 through Nov. 9, on the BRTC Paragould campus.(Black River Technical College)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Kent Cullum, 61, of Monette went duck hunting for the first time on the St. Francis River with his father when he was six or seven years old. The lasting memory set him on a trajectory to the duck-calling world championships.

“The sun was shining, and there were probably 150 ducks working, half came in, and the other half were still working. There’s nothing more beautiful,” Cullum said. “I was hooked for life.”

He added his dad wasn’t the best caller in the world, but his best friend, a farmer named Mr. Crump, was really great.

“The first time we went hunting with Mr. Crump, I noticed he was the only one calling, and I asked my dad why. He said when you’re better than Mr. Crump, he’ll ask you to call; until then he will do the calling.”

Cullum said in that moment he decided he wanted “to be able to work a duck better than a duck.” He wanted Mr. Crump to ask him to call. He bought every duck-calling record he could get his hands on.

“You know ducks are kind of like people. There are altos, sopranos, and bass. There are course hens, fine hens, and lazy hens. There is also live duck calling, meat calling, and competition calling. Each are different. "

As great as the records were, Cullum said it still wasn’t quite perfect, so he found the perfect teacher. He talked his dad into buying baby ducks. So, Cullum fed the ducks, loved the ducks, and ran all over with the ducks learning how to speak their language.

He said around 2009 one of his friends talked him into entering a duck-calling contest at Stuttgart. The rest is history. He took home nine world titles and many other various titles in different competitions over the years. He also started his own line of duck calls called HOBO duck calls, which stands for Helping Other Brothers Out.

Cullum will teach a course called Master Duck Calling from 6 to 7 p.m., Oct. 12 through Nov. 9, on the BRTC Paragould campus. The five-week course will include Cullum teaching four quacks, three hail calls, three feed calls, all cadences, turning calls, reading ducks, and contest calling.

To enroll in the class or learn more about Community Education at BRTC, contact Patti Blaxton or Samantha Mitchell at (870) 248-4180 or community@blackrivertech.edu.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, 42-year-old Rhonda Parks and 69-year-old Anita Joyce Parks are...
2 women arrested in connection with missing Piggott teens
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the fire was located on State Highway...
Highway reopens following vehicle fire
Circuit Judge Robert Edwards sentenced 49-year-old Calvin F. Harrell to six months’ probation...
Former public defender pleads guilty to attacking woman
Future I-57 will come through Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Clay County in Arkansas to the...
Work expected to begin on “Future I-57″ in 2024
A recent study revealed that Arkansas has the highest number of reported crime incidents.
Study: Arkansas has highest reported crime rate

Latest News

2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
Football Friday Night (9/22/23)
Arkansas State football is celebrating their 50th season at their home stadium in 2023. It...
Gameday Guide: Arkansas State vs. Southern Miss
The Razorbacks compete in the Southeastern Conference
#12 LSU prepared for typically tough, tight game against Arkansas
2023 FFN Game of the Week preview: 2-1 Highland prepares for trip to Gosnell