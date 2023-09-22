Crash slows evening traffic on Red Wolf

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash along a busy Jonesboro road has caused traffic to back up.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, the crash happened around 5:40 p.m. near the intersection of Red Wolf Boulevard and Stalling Lane.

The desk sergeant said no one was injured in the crash. The number of vehicles involved is unknown at this time.

K8 News will provide updates to this story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.