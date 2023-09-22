Football Friday Night
Crash slows evening traffic on Red Wolf

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash along a busy Jonesboro road has caused traffic to back up.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, the crash happened around 5:40 p.m. near the intersection of Red Wolf Boulevard and Stalling Lane.

The desk sergeant said no one was injured in the crash. The number of vehicles involved is unknown at this time.

K8 News will provide updates to this story as new information becomes available.

